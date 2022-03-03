TRI-COUNTY—Students in the Tri-County are celebrating Read Across America Week with some crazy outfits, some neat crafts and, of course, lots of reading.
Tri-County schools are joining schools across the nation as they celebrate the National Education Association’s Read Across America Week, which began in 1998. It began as just Read Across America Day, which is held each year on March 2—Dr. Suess’ birthday—but has since grown into a week-long event. Read Across America Week promotes reading, particularly for children and young adults. Many schools, libraries, and community centers across the United States, including in the Tri-County, participate in the week with creative events, themed days, guest readers and plenty of Dr. Suess festivities.
“Reading is one of the most important things we can do,” said Corbin Public Library Director Hannah Greer. “It helps us to understand the world around us and formulate our place in it. I think this is especially important for our young minds who are still absorbing so much of the world.”
Students in the Tri-County have been celebrating throughout the week by dressing up for different themed days, such as crazy socks, crazy hair and wearing their clothing inside out. This week, schools have also had guest readers come in to read to the students to celebrate Read Across America Week and have been doing Dr. Suess inspired crafts and activities.
In Laurel County, first responders were recognized at London Elementary School on Tuesday for “Hometown Hero Day,” in honor of former London Police officer Travis Hurley, who also served as the school’s resource officer. First responders also went into the classrooms to read to students.
The Corbin Public Library celebrated Read Across America Day on Wednesday by giving away age-appropriate books to any children that visit the library, as well as swag bags filled with Dr. Seuss goodies. The staff of the library joined in the festivities by dressing as their favorite book characters, as well.
Williamsburg Independent School is encouraging families to get out and celebrate Read Across America Week with a Dr. Suess Drive-Thru on Thursday at the front of the school from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering gift bags, snacks and opportunities for students to have their pictures taken with different characters. The program is being offered through the Williamsburg Family Resource/Youth Service Center, Gear Up and Save the Children.
Families can go by the Laurel County Public Library on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and get a pallet coaster and Dr. Suess activity kit from the children’s desk. Kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and will be available while supplies last.
Beyond Read Across America Week, parents are encouraged to read with their children daily and encourage their children to read on their own as they grow.
“Even as little as 10 minutes a day can have a huge impact on literacy skills and childhood development,” Greer said. “Fostering a love of reading is essential for success.”
