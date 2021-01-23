WHITLEY COUNTY — Students and teachers in Whitley County and Corbin returned to the classroom last week, many for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Last week, Whitley County and Corbin schools returned to in-person classes in a hybrid format to allow students and teachers to once again come together in an effort to get back to face-to-face learning after a year of school cancellations.
For pre-schooler Emma Cox, it was her first day of “pretty” school, as she calls it, at Oak Grove Elementary School. She and her sister, second grader Peyton Cox, were both unusually excited to wake up for their first day back to school, said their mother Kayla Rashae.
“The morning we woke up for their first day back at school for in-person actually shocked me,” she said. “My girls usually wake up grumpy if they don't wake by theirselves but not that morning. Peyton woke up with ease and started getting ready while I woke Emma. She was grumpy at first and gave me this mean look like I was the worse person on the planet. I told her to wake up it was time to get ready for school and she jumped out of bed running through the house ‘yay’ at the top of her lungs.”
Peyton said she was excited to see her friends and get back to learning last week after their first day back, while Emma was excited about making a new friend at “pretty” school.
Erin Cima, parent of five students in the Corbin Independent Schools system who returned to in-person instruction last week, said last Thursday was the first day her children have been in a classroom since March 2020.
Cima said she and her children opted to do NTI packets to finish out last school year but once realizing how unlikely it was that students would be returning to the classroom at the start of the new school year, she ensured that her kids would be ready for virtual learning, including getting each child their own device to do their schoolwork and purchasing faster internet.
“Initially, the most difficult thing was learning each child's individual schedules and maneuvering through the online classrooms,” Cima said about virtual learning. “They each have different start times and often needed help simultaneously, which posed even bigger difficulty. While the teachers made the process as easy as possible, I know each child still yearned for that face-to-face interaction from their peers and teachers.”
Despite some nervousness and apprehension amongst her children about returning to in-person after learning from home for nearly a year, Cima said each of her kids seemed to have a great first day back and knows how important getting back to school was for her children’s overall well-being.
“Social interaction, in my opinion, is a key building block to learning,” she said. “We must learn to follow rules, follow directions, be respectful of our peers and other adults who aren't our parents, and this was the key component missing from the virtual learning experience. Students are unable to learn social cues when sitting behind a screen. These are all important factors that determine our life as successful, productive members of society.”
David Sweet, teacher at Whitley County High School, was excited to get back to in-person learning this week as he said virtual learning posed a lot of issues for his classes, as Sweet teaches Intro to Theatre, Radio Broadcasting, Technical Theatre and Performance Theatre to high school students.
“My classes are unique, like most of the arts classes, because we have hands-on and performance-based curricula,” he said. “Those students who are virtual, sometimes, struggle with the performance events. Sometimes it's more difficult if students won't attend Zoom sessions, or struggle with technology in recording their events, etc.
“It's a different type of energy when they are actually in-person, especially for performance because they need to feed off energy that's just not there in a Zoom session. I think most of the students need that personal interaction as well. Some students aren't getting in-person interaction on a regular basis like they really need at this age. Those students are happy to return.”
Though many students have returned to in-person learning, some students have opted to continue virtual learning rather than returning to in-person classes in the hybrid format, which Sweet said has been a “balancing act” to keep up with virtual learning and get back in the groove of in-person learning.
“It has been an adjustment for me personally, especially when trying to teach those in class and those who attend a Zoom session at the same time,” he said. “It's been a definite learning curve for me.”
Sweet said he has heard a mixed reaction from the students who have returned to in-person learning but said that overall, students were happy to have that social interaction with other students and their teachers.
With ongoing restrictions and social distancing rules in place, students and teachers also had to adjust to a “new normal” last week when returning, but Sweet said it hasn’t posed too many problems so far.
“Because class sizes are so small—my largest class had five students, and most are just two or three students—social distancing guidelines aren't hard to follow,” he said. “All my students have had no trouble at all complying with mask mandates. The only minor barrier for me, personally, is to be able to understand them clearly while performing with a mask on, but it's also been a good exercise for them to learn how to project through the mask.”
Students, parents and teachers alike are looking forward to more interactions in the classroom and hopeful as we move towards some normalcy.
