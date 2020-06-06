CORBIN -- He loved gardening, educating young people and his family.
Wendal Mitchell, 82, of Corbin, died on Monday, but his family and friends have found a way to make sure his passion for educating the youth of the community lives on.
Mitchell was retired from Corbin Independent Schools where he began teaching in the early 60s. While at Corbin High School, he taught chemistry, advanced math, physics, trigonometry, and calculus. In 1978, he became the first principal at Corbin Middle School where he remained until his retirement in 1992.
As much time as he spent educating the future, he spent growing food for it too. Mitchell was a fantastic gardener in the eyes of many community members. He generously gave his produce away to friends, neighbors and colleagues.
Sandi Curd, who worked some with Mitchell in the Whitley County Master Gardener's Program, said he was so informative.
"He was such a blast to hear," said Curd, who described the intimate way in which Mitchell cared for his plants. "He really, really loved the life cycle of plants. He was a great guy."
His daughter described the way in which he cared for his students.
"He gave to many causes, but the one always closest to his heart was helping individual young people do meaningful things with their lives," said his daughter Christina Bentley. "I don't think he ever taught a course or a class or managed a school building. He just taught 30 or 100 or 300 individual students at a time, and he remembered almost every one of them by name and by sight."
Keeping with that same attitude, Bentley and Mitchell's wife, Diane Miller Mitchell, along with the help of Upper Cumberland's Community Foundation, have created a fund to provide financial support to students.
Curd with the Upper Cumberland's Community Foundation said the memorial fund was set up in approximately three hours.
"I think he would like the idea of something to help a young person," said Diane Mitchell of the memorial fund. "It was important to him that young people learn what they need to learn."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wendal Mitchell Memorial Fund to support forthcoming graduates of Corbin Independent or Knox County Schools pursuing a degree in Science, Engineering, Math, or Agriculture, with special consideration given to those planning a career in education. Donations may be mailed to the Wendal Mitchell Memorial Fund in care of the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, PO Box 1381, London, KY 40743. Online donations may be made at www.appalachianky.org/upper-cumberland-community-foundation. Please specify in memory of Wendal Mitchell. For questions about making a donation, contact Sandi Curd with the foundation at bandscurd@twc.com.
Out of an abundance of caution during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.
