85th DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE - “I am a down to earth, laid back person, I have a 9 to 5 job like most people in my district, I pastor a church in Columbia,” said Troy Strunk, a Republican candidate for the 85th district state representative race.
“I am just an average person who wants to serve the needs of the 85th district,” said Strunk. “I want to be a voice for the people of the district, the school teachers and state workers who are in my district.”
Strunk said that he wants to work for the good of his neighbors and friends.
“I had a lot of neighbors and friends who said they couldn’t pay for medicines, so I want to lower the cost of medicine,” said Strunk.
Strunk said he has a master’s degree in leadership, he has been a homebound teacher for 18 years and has been known to be a servant leader - serving as a pastor since 2004 - all of which he believes are qualifications that make him the best candidate for the job.
His platform consists of conservative values and planks like pro-life, pro-gun and promoting religious freedom.
He said his top priority if elected would be to protect teachers and state workers retirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.