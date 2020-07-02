TRI-COUNTY — In an election year where social distancing and mail-in ballots were on the forefront of voters’ minds, local county clerks are saying they have seen around the same and even a little more voter turnout than in previous, more traditional elections.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey said that his county only experienced small hiccups with the new voting system.
“We had a couple of people put the wrong address when mailing them in. Things like that,” he explained.
In total, Knox County received 4,060 mail-in votes that were read and processed by a DS200 Digital Scanner voting machine located in Corey’s office Tuesday afternoon.
Corey along with other Knox County Election Board members George Hammons, Joe Hopper, Sheriff Mike Smith, and Mike Broughton were all present when board member Bill Oxendine turned the key to begin the tallying process.
“This Board of Elections works very hard,” commented Corey when asked how the mail-in process went for Knox County voters. “It went smoothly.”
Whitley County has 27,694 registered voters. 8,489 Whitley Countians casted a vote in the primary. Of those, 3,052 were mail-in ballots.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said despite the “weird, wild and different election” this year, he was thankful for all the voters who turned out to cast their votes. Altogether, there were 13,259 ballots cast in this year’s Presidential primary, which is a record for the county.
“I want to thank everyone who got out and voted,” he said. “We had a 27 percent turnout, which is a record for a Presidential primary in Laurel County.”
Statistics from Laurel County’s voters showed that Republicans cast 11,057. There were 7,270 absentee paper ballots and 3,000 early voting ballots. The Democrats cast 2,202 ballots There were 1,762 paper ballots and 147 absentee early voting ballots. There are 48,274 registered voters in Laurel County, according to the statistics from the Laurel County Clerk’s Office. Of those, Republicans number 34,902, Democrats are 10,439 and 2,933 Non-Partisan voters listed.
Because of the coronavirus and social distancing orders, all three counties had to condense voting locations down to two. On Primary Election Day, Knox Central High School and Lynn Camp High School saw 2,157 participants in Knox County. Whitley County High School and Corbin Primary saw 870 and 680 in-person voters respectively. Laurel County voters voted at North and South Laurel High Schools with 3,282 votes being cast on Tuesday at those locations.
The 6,217 votes casted in Knox County are approximately 27% of the county’s total registered voters. This is an average turnout for primary elections in Knox County, according to Corey.
“I am so very pleased with those totals,” said Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis.
When asked if he was worried about potential problems or fraud coming as a result of mail-in voting, Corey said he wasn’t, and that he was confident in the work of Knox County’s Election Board.
Willis, on the other hand, said there were some concerns about voter fraud in Whitley County.
“A lot of people weren’t trusting of the mail-in ballots but a lot of people liked it,” said Willis. “Everything went very smooth on our part. It was a different election because of COVID-19."
Willis said the county took all the recommended precautions set by the state to keep voters safe.
