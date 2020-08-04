Strangulation, assault case against State Rep. Goforth to be heard by Laurel grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY — The case involving a state representative accused of strangulation, domestic assault and terroristic threatening will continue after it was waived to a Laurel County grand jury.
Robert Goforth was in Laurel District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing where it was decided by the court that Goforth’s case would be sent to the grand jury. The jury will meet Aug. 21 and will determine then whether or not to indict Goforth on charges stemming from an accident which took place back in late April of this year.
Goforth, the state representative for the 89th district, was arrested April 21 after a woman went to London’s 911 Dispatch Center and asked to speak with a deputy regarding a domestic assault. The deputies noted the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.
Deputies learned there had been an altercation during which the woman had been strangled.
The woman stated she had to flee the residence after the assault in which Goforth threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.
Police arrested Goforth at the residence, and he was housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center until he bonded out with a $25,000 cash bond.
