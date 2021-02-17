TRI-COUNTY -- The Tri-County has been hit by two winter storms in the last seven days causing major power outages, hazardous driving conditions, and multiple vehicle collisions throughout the area.
While the ice storm warning that was supposed to last through 1 p.m. Tuesday was cancelled early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service had issued a special weather statement for the remainder of Tuesday.
"An arctic air mass is moving into eastern Kentucky today behind yesterday's winter storm," read the statement. "Heavy ice accumulations and the freezing of any remaining moisture or melted precipitation will lead to slippery travel conditions today across much of the forecast area."
Tuesday saw a light dusting of snow throughout the area with accumulation of up to one inch in some spots. That, along with the half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of ice, caused several trees and tree limbs to end up on roadways and disrupt power lines.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Cumberland Valley Electric reported that 4,366 of their customers were without power. Of that group, 3,530 Whitley Countians were without power, 314 Knox County customers were without power, and 16 Cumberland Valley customers in Laurel County had lost power in their homes.
Jackson Energy reported that 26,896 of its customers were without power as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The largest portion of those customers are located in Laurel County, which has 8,047 residents without power.
"We understand how frustrating and inconvenient being without power can be - and even though our crews will continue to work long hours today - please expect EXTENDED outages throughout the next few days," Jackson Energy said via a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Utilities had approximately 1,907 of its customers without power Tuesday morning. Knox County had 70, Laurel County had 1,453, while Whitley County had less than 5.
Several emergency departments throughout the Tri-County area warned against traveling on roadways over the past few days.
On Monday morning, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. said road conditions were as bad as he had ever seen. White cautioned local residents of traveling, saying the county's salt trucks had a difficult time staying on the road themselves.
"I can not stress enough how dangerous road conditions are this morning," he later wrote in another Facebook post Monday morning. "All of our vehicles have had serious issues getting around ourselves. Several have been in the ditch or disabled."
Amid all of the power outages affecting the area, Judge White reported Tuesday morning that the Whitley County 911 center had lost its phone service. Calls were rerouted through the Corbin Center. The 911 center had restored it service as of Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. Monday, the Laurel County Fire Department reported that I-75's northbound lanes were shutdown beginning at Exit 49 as a result of a fatal crash in Rockcastle County. The interstate remained shutdown until well into the evening hours Monday, eventually reopening at approximately 9 p.m.
This was just one of many instances of the interstate being shutdown since Saturday night as the result of traffic accidents, poor road conditions, and to allow for road crews to treat the road.
On Sunday night, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported that just within a one-hour window, it had resounded to seven different vehicle collisions.
"The conditions on our roads are deteriorating very quickly," said Governor Andy Beshear said Monday. The governor issued a state of emergency in response to the first round of winter-weather Friday.
"Parts of Kentucky are getting significant snow, sleet and freezing rain or an ice storm. We're one of the only states getting all three in a very significant way," added Beshear.
"Make no mistake: Our highway crews are working as hard as they can. We're not letting up," said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said on Monday. "Clearing roadways of ice and snow can be treacherous for the people operating those plows. Our employees are very skilled but not immune to ice," he continued.
"We ask every Kentuckian to be patient and to help us by keeping travel to a minimum, and don't travel at all if it can be avoided."
