A storm blew threw the area Friday afternoon that left thousands without power in the Tri-County. There were many trees down in southern Laurel County and a billboard along US 25E also fell down. Traffic on US 25E had to be directed by first responders as electricity outages had hampered traffic. | Photos by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you