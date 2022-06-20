A storm blew threw the area Friday afternoon that left thousands without power in the Tri-County. There were many trees down in southern Laurel County and a billboard along US 25E also fell down. Traffic on US 25E had to be directed by first responders as electricity outages had hampered traffic. | Photos by Erin Cox
Storm leaves thousands without electricity Friday
