CORBIN — When a Kentucky distillery offered to make and supply hand sanitizer, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said he’d help deliver it. And on Friday morning, Stivers came to Whitley County handing out several cases to local officials.
Stivers said Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown reached out to him about the product that they had converted. They explained that they didn’t have a distribution chain and asked Stivers to distribute in his district. He was happy to help.
Stivers started delivering the top-grade 80-percent alcohol hand sanitizer Thursday evening. He delivered six cases to Wolfe, Lee and Owsley counties, and Friday morning he delivered several cases to Whitley County.
Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr., Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and EMS Director Kelly Harrison met with Stivers outside Corbin City Hall Friday morning to pick up the cases of sanitizer. The Corbin Fire Department also received hand sanitizer as well.
Each case contained 48 bottles of sanitizer. The bottles of sanitizer will help ensure vehicles in the sheriff’s department, city police and other first responders are stocked. That’s the biggest thing, said Stivers.
Stivers said he has also received a call from Beam Suntory and has plans to pick up and deliver sanitizer from them one day next week.
