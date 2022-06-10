TRI-COUNTY—Though the Tri-County remains in the “green” for COVID-19 community levels, much of the state is beginning to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
In Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 update that was issued on Monday, the number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all rose as compared to the previous week’s report.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state was 9,761, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 update, as compared to last week’s 7,140 new cases reported. Monday’s report also showed 59 new COVID-related deaths in the state and the positivity rate rose from 11.21% from the previous week to 12.42%, which is the highest positivity rate the state has seen since mid-February.
According to the report, 16 counties in Kentucky have reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with Jefferson County leading the state with 1,925 new cases reported and Fayette County coming in at second highest with 816 new cases of COVID-19. The third highest in the state was Hardin County, which was a huge dip from Fayette County, with 203 new reported cases.
The Tri-County has not seen such an uptick in cases, with Laurel County reporting 53 new cases in Monday’s report, while Knox County had 33 new cases of COVID-19 and Whitley County reported 22 new cases as of Monday’s report.
The report also showed that seven counties in Kentucky are now in the red zone, including Lewis, Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Pike, Crittenden and McCracken counties. There are 21 counties in the yellow or medium level, with Rockcastle County being the closest to the Tri-County with an incidence rate of 34.2.
The state’s average incidence rate was reported at 23.97. Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties continue to stay in the green or low level, with Knox County leading the three counties with an incidence rate of 15.1, Laurel County is at 12.5 incidence rate and Whitley County is at 8.7 incidence rate.
Public health officials continue to recommend that all people 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and boosted in order to keep COVID-19 levels low in the communities.
To find a vaccine nearest you, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.