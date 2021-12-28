State Rep. Smith, Little League president request funding to build new softball field

KNOX COUNTY - State Representative of Kentucky’s 86th District Tom O’Dell Smith stopped by the Knox County Fiscal Court’s monthly meeting Wednesday to ask for $50,000 in the county’s coal severance funds to help build a new Little League softball field.
Smith told the court that about six months ago he was approached by Knox County Little League Vice President and Softball Coordinator Mike Hensley looking for help in finding places for the league’s girls to practice and play.
“In talking with Mike [Hensley] we tried to figure out an area that would be convenient for our parents and our kids,” Smith explained, saying they were looking at an area on Blue Gable Straight.
And while the locals know the area to flood, Smith said there was a center point currently owned by Jeff Branum that didn’t flood as easily as the rest of Blue Gable Straight. He also said Branum had agreed to lease the property to the county for $1 a year.
Smith said the plans call for two fenced in fields to be built, as well as a concession stand that officials hope will help cover the expenses of equipment and other maintenance upkeep. He said the group had already received pledges of in-kind donations for concrete for the dugouts, labor, scoreboard and other needs. Both Smith and Hensley said the Little League officials would take on the responsibility of keeping the field maintained. The group has already typed up an agreement stating such.
“The only obligation we’ll ask the county for is to be a part of the lease and part of the agreement with the Little League program,” Smith said, explaining the league needed the county’s partnership for liability purposes.
Smith also said that he understood that any services paid for or anything bought by the county for more than $30,000 had to be bid out. He said Hensley had already met with potential bidders and gathered a list of general prices for everything that would need to be done.
“I’ve got prices for everything,” said Hensley, who noted that it would cost around $17,000 for each field to be fenced according to regulations. He said that by doing it that way, Little League boys teams and local high school softball teams could also utilize the facility. High school baseball uses different dimensions than what is being planned for Blue Gable Straight.
Hensley explained to the court that the fields were needed as the league only had a six-week period to get the league-required minimum ten games in. He said trying to schedule around local high school and middle school teams in an effort to use their fields made for a difficult time last season. He said the local softball league was growing, with around 75 girls participating in the league this past season. Hensley expects around 100 girls to participate next year.
“The timing is really important, because we need to have this thing ready to go by April,” Smith said, also saying he wasn’t asking the court to make a decision that moment. Instead, he called Wednesday’s meeting more informational and asked that the court consider the request over the next month, place the item on its agenda for next month’s meeting and make a decision then.
“If we could just get a little starting money, we’ll take it from there,” Hensley said after both he and Smith reiterated to the court that it would not be liable for any maintenance or cleaning at the fields.
