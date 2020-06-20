State rep. candidate was previously charged with extortion while in office

On the June 23 primary election ballot, Tom O’Dell Smith is a Republican candidate for the 86th District.
In 1992, Smith was indicted and charged with extortion while serving as a state representative.
According to the appellant case documents from Thomson Reuters Westlaw, in 1991, Smith met with Theresa Brown, an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the wife of a convicted drug dealer. Prior to the meeting, Brown informed the FBI that she was going to be meeting with Smith and the FBI fitted Brown with a recording device.
During a meeting on January 22, 1991, Brown told Smith of her experience of paying a bribe to another politician to help obtain the release of her husband who was convicted and imprisoned on drug charges, but Mrs. Brown did not receive assistance from the politician in exchange for her money.
During a meeting between Smith and Brown on January 26, Smith reportedly told Brown, “It wouldn’t hurt to make a contribution to Hopkins' campaign because he can grant a pardon. And also he can make a recommendation for early dismissal — after he served a little bit of time — early parole. It wouldn't hurt for us to get in the front door there. Now, this would be money that would help you in the long run. Now, I don't know how you are moneywise, but evidently you have some to push around a little bit.”
No money was exchanged between Smith and Brown during the first two meetings.
However, on February 11, 1991, Smith accepted $3,750 from Brown. Smith requested the contribution be made in cash and Brown obliged.
According to the case documents, “Mr. Smith testified at trial that ‘[i]t didn't take a lot of persuasion to take the campaign contribution — because I was raising money at the time.’ He admitted telling FBI agents that he did not turn this money over to the campaign.”
Clifford Brown, Theresa’s husband, was released from state prison after the exchange. Smith then suggested that Brown set aside $6,000 to $10,000 for Smith to use to help Mr. Brown obtain early parole on a pending federal charge.
In April 1991, Smith received a payment from the Browns of $2,500, and in June he received a second payment of $7,500. According to the case documents, “The latter payment was made in a bugged motor home provided by the FBI.”
“Once the $7,500 had been accepted by Mr. Smith, four FBI agents entered the home and confronted him there. They told him that they had a search warrant for his person, and they demanded the money back,” according to the case documents. “They did not charge him with any crime or tell him that he was under arrest, nor did they give him a Miranda warning. Mr. Smith admitted taking money from the Browns, admitted assisting Brown's parole efforts, and confessed that he had used some of the money for his own personal expenses.”
Smith met with FBI agents a second time in June 1991, but the second time was at his request. Smith agreed to cooperate with the FBI in gathering evidence against others in the Kentucky Legislature.
In September 1992, Smith was officially indicted for three counts of extortion under color of official right. He was also indicted on one count of obstruction of justice, but he was later acquitted on that charge.
Smith was sentenced to serve 27 months. He appealed his case to the United States Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit. The appeals court affirmed the original ruling of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Smith served time in the Federal Correctional Institution - Manchester beginning in 1993.
Almost 30 years later, Smith is once again running for state representative.
Smith told the Mountain Advocate “My true feelings is I made a mistake. I thought I was doing things right and it ended up they showed me a hard lesson,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot of hard lessons in life... Hopefully in the last 30 years I’ve showed people I’ve tried to do what was right, I’ve tried to be a good neighbor, a good citizen of our county. To do things to help people,” he stated.
The Times-Tribune contacted both Smith and his campaign to obtain a comment, but was unable to do so by the print deadline.
