State releases second phase of healthcare services to reopen

Corbin, KY (40701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 68F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.