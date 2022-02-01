FRANKFORT, Ky. – During his COVID briefing on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said that officials believe the state is beginning to see a downward slope in COVID-19 cases once again, as the positivity rate has now dropped to below 30 percent.
“Cases down versus the week before for the first time in a long time but also down, our positivity rate which had reached over 33 percent, now down to 28.49 percent today,” he said.
On Saturday, the state reported 9,144 new cases of COVID-19 with 31 new deaths. Then, on Sunday, 5,821 new cases were reported with 25 new deaths. For Monday, 4,950 new cases were reported and 14 new deaths.
“I think what we are seeing or at least what we hope we are seeing is a cresting and hopefully the beginning of the downward slope in Omicron cases,” Gov. Beshear said.
“Last week was still the second highest week of cases we’ve ever had and it was more than double the peak in Delta but the trajectory is a good sign and provided we see the decline this week, we expect to see even greater ones next week,” he added. “We are not out of the woods. If we can hold on and continue to do the right thing for two to three weeks, we hope that it will drop as quickly as it rose.”
In the Tri-County, Whitley County reported a 314.4 incidence rate on Monday while Knox County was at 265.1 and Laurel County was at 124.3, according to the KDPH. Whitley and Knox counties were both higher than the state's overall incidence rate of 193.77 with all 120 counties in the state remaining in the "red zone." The incidence rate is the average daily COVID case number per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
The Knox County Health Department reported 122 new positive cases on Monday for Jan. 29 through 31 and two hospitalizations while the Laurel County Health Department reported 1,267 new cases for the week of Jan. 22 through Jan. 28, 24 of which were hospitalized at the time of reporting.
With more at-home tests becoming available, the Whitley County Health Department announced that they will no longer be posted daily or weekly COVID updates going forward but noted that there are several other places community members may go to monitor that data, including through the CDC and state’s COVID-19 website.
“The number of cases reported is very high, taxing our resources,” their post read. “At-home tests used in the community are not reportable so not included in our reports.”
Though the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state is dropping, Tri-County students are seeing Omicron’s impact as some schools have been closed to in-person classes.
East Bernstadt Independent School was closed to in-person classes on Monday due to a rise case in COVID-19 cases, while Knox County Public Schools was closed to in-person instruction on Monday and will remain closed through Wednesday.
“The closure is due to an increase in the number of exposures to COVID-19 and the unavailability of substitute employees,” Knox County Public Schools released in a statement, noting that it will be re-assessed on Wednesday about a decision for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week.
