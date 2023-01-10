WHITLEY COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced two projects on I-75 that drivers need to be aware of this week.
Through Friday, there will be intermittent closures of the right lane between mile points 20 and 15 on southbound I-75 due to slide and ditching operations.
The intermittent lane closures will be in place each work day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Then, the I-75 Exit 15 northbound off ramp near Williamsburg will be closed Wednesday, January 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to maintenance operations.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone (I-75 Exit 15 northbound off ramp, and U.S. 25W), expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
