KNOX COUNTY -- The Knox County Board of Education held its April board meeting via Zoom last week, where the board approved the district's payroll calendar and academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
The academic calendar may be amended if recommendations come from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the Office of the Governor, or Public Health due to COVID-19.
The start date for students is set for August 6 in the current calendar.
The academic calendar for the current school year was also amended by the board to reflect NTI days, and other closings that occurred throughout the school year.
The last day of school for Knox County students this year was set for May 14.
Knox County Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles provided a brief update on the school district's current architect/construction projects. He informed the board that the KDE had approved the contract with the lowest bidder for the Knox Central tennis courts on Lay Elementary School's property project.
Sprinkles said that the board would most likely have a pre-construction meeting next week.
"Once that happens, and it's kind of working out right now with the students not being in the building, should really clear the way for that construction company to kind of get started," explained Sprinkles. "So, we should be up and moving on that."
Sprinkles said that the board was still awaiting to receive pricing for panels to be added to Lynn Camp School's greenhouse. He also informed the board that the project of replacing bleachers at the school had been delayed as the company making them was deemed non-essential in its home state of Indiana.
"They had actually started production of ours when all this happened," Sprinkles said. "They've been in good communication with us, but it's going to delay that process awhile until they open back up."
The board approved advertising bids for the upcoming school year including new bid opportunities for blacktop and sealer, nursing supplies, and tree services.
Sprinkles said that the school district would be accepting mail-in bids, and bids via e-mail. Interested parties may e-mail gertrude.smith@knox.kyschools.us for bid specifications.
An advertisement for bids will appear in the local newspaper and be posted online this week. The bids will be awarded during the district's June monthly board meeting.
In other Knox County School Board news, the board:
- Approved 14 COVID-19 emergency leave days as granted by SB177 for the current school year to employees at high risk or who may have underlying conditions, pending review by the superintendent.
- Approved SBDM allocations for the upcoming school year, which have not changed from the original draft. The deadline for schools to spend current year board allocated SBDM instructional supply, custodial, and athletic funds has been extended to September 30, 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Awarded the school district's workers compensation plan for next school year to KEMI. The district has seen a recent increase in workers compensation that impacted the district's mod rating. Sprinkles said the rating was impacted due to a few larger claims being filed last year, and isn't due to a larger number of claims being filed. Other districts report a similar increase.
- Approved a renewal contract with Windstream for network services for Flat Lick Elementary School and Dewitt Elementary School.
- Approved the student teaching program MOA with Eastern Kentucky University for the upcoming year.
- Amended the certified evaluation plan due to COVID-19 to allow telephone and video conferencing options and electronic signature.
- Approved the Bond of Depository for Forcht Bank, and approved Cloyd and Associates as the auditors for the current year's financials.
- Approved a grant application submitted by Jesse D. Lay Elementary School with the Division of Waste Management for playground surfacing.
