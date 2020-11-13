CORBIN - With the holidays swiftly approaching, the Corbin Independent School District is looking to the community to help sponsor its Angel Tree Program this year.
"In the past we've had great outreach from the community and area businesses, but unfortunately our area businesses and our community has been hit with COVID," said Alisha Hammack, the Youth Services Center Coordinator with Corbin High School. "A lot of those that would normally give are not able to give as much as they have in the past."
Corbin's Angel Tree Program is an assistance program that helps families with purchasing gifts for their children during the Christmas season. Last year, Hammack said Corbin saw 56 families sign up for the event, but that thanks to generous donations from local businesses, they were able to purchase gifts for approximately 70 children throughout the school district.
This year, as of Wednesday morning, Hammack says the school district has had 172 families sign up for assistance through the Angel Tree Program.
"Within 30 minutes we had about 85 responses and the next morning we had 160 responses," she said. "That keeps growing. It keeps growing anywhere between two to eight a day."
Hammack said the pandemic and COVID-19 have played a large part in more families asking for assistance this year.
"It's very eye opening and heart breaking," Hammack said. "Sometimes you can tell how much the child needs from the gift options that we give them. Like this one is just socks, the kid just wants socks. Not necessarily toys or large gifts, socks. One little girl put down a hoodie and an extra pair of shoes. You can really tell when you look at it, the need."
Traditionally, those who sponsor the program are asked to purchase one shirt, a pair of pants, a pair of shoes, and a gift for a child. However, because of the pandemic, Hammack said the school district was adding an option for those would-be sponsors, by creating Amazon wishlists for each school in its district.
As Hammack explains it, each school will have a wishlist on the website, where by using your own Amazon account, you can search for the specific school (Corbin high school, middle school, primary, etc.) and purchase things found on the list. Once an item has been purchased, it will be removed from the list.
"So let's say I'm a family with minimal means and I want to help, but I couldn't take on the $100 gift. I could go on and buy two shirts, and put it in my Amazon cart and it's shipped to the school and everything's good," Hammack explained.
Hammack said those wishing to use this option don't need to call the school's beforehand, but she also mentioned that if anyone had any questions, they could call the schools and staff would be more than willing to help those sponsors through the process.
The school district is still accepting more traditional sponsors, as well. To sponsor a student, simply call one of the schools in the Corbin district and ask to speak with someone in the youth services center, and they will be happy to help you through that process.
Hammack noted that businesses and organizations wishing to help out could do so in either of the aforementioned ways.
"If they want to donate monetary amounts, they can do that with the school," she said. "They just donate it to the school in-care of the youth service center, or family resource centers. That way we have access to that and we can go onto Amazon and purchase those items for them."
So far Hammack said she has had one business owner challenge his employees to sponsor a student. As a result, they have sponsored 11 students. She has also had a few families who sponsor a student nearly every year call and say they would like to help out again this year.
"We've got a family that has kids out at the primary school," Hammack said. "She always does it as a learning tool with her kids. She always sponsors a kid that mirrors her own children and her kids get to shop for another kid to teach them about giving back."
"Last year we had multiple families that had called and said, 'we hit a hard patch when my kid was in such-and-such grade, the Angel Tree program is amazing. My kids are now in college, and I want to give back. How can I help'," Hammack recalled. "That sense of love and wanting to give back is amazing."
