May 18 marked opening day of the Corbin Splash Pad, which provided some local children a fun way to beat the heat. The splash pad, located across from Corbin City Hall on Main Street, is free to the public and is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

