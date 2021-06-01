May 18 marked opening day of the Corbin Splash Pad, which provided some local children a fun way to beat the heat. The splash pad, located across from Corbin City Hall on Main Street, is free to the public and is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Splashing into summer: Local children beating the heat at Corbin Splash Pad
Raquel Horn Congleton, 89, died Thursday, May 27, 2021. The widow of Conley Congleton. Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church of Barbourville. Burial at Barbourville Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Clara Mae Broyles Smith, 77, died May 17, 2021. Daughter of Charles S. and Anna Mae Calia Broyles. Interment McFarland Graveyard.
