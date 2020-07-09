The Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground opened to the public over the holiday weekend. On Wednesday as temperatures soared into the upper 80s, families from the Tri-County as well as those from Knoxville and beyond enjoyed the park’s amenities. Guests cooled off on water slides and over ice cream and even enjoyed the shade trees. The employees can be seen in green shirts this year. Kentucky Splash is doing their part to remind everyone to have compassion for all those who have been impacted by the pandemic. You can now purchase your tickets online at www.kentuckysplash.com. You must choose the day you are coming and that ticket will not be valid for any other day. | Photos by Angela Turner
Splashing into summer: Kentucky Splash Waterpark provides cool treat for guests
