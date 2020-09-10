CORBIN — With just enough summer left to enjoy, the Geeta Patel Splash Pad will open Friday at 9 a.m. The much anticipated splash pad will operate at 50 percent capacity (or 22 people) this season and on a wristband system.
However Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said October Festival and Halloween on Main were likely going to be canceled.
“Without the merchants we can’t do it,” said Kriebel about Halloween on Main. “And the merchants are worried.”
The Corbin Tourism board already made the decision to cancel their October Movie in the Park event.
Kriebel did say they were moving forward with Christmas Open House and the annual Christmas parade. Kriebel has recently took responsibility of the downtown area of Corbin and said the transition is going fine, noting that some downtown merchants are more involved than others.
The next downtown business owner meeting is scheduled for September 21 with one scheduled for noon and another at 6 p.m. to accommodate everyone's schedule. Kriebel has been working with a graphic designer on a logo to help with branding. She’s also been working with restaurants to create a signature Corbin drink and downtown cocktail menu.
The Corbin Tourism Commission met Tuesday evening and discussed other items:
- Over 90 individuals have already registered for the Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon raising $9,000. Kriebel has already ordered race items and things are looking good for that event.
“The race is well underway,” said Kriebel. “It’s definitely a go.”
- Kriebel said the board met in executive session and approved to hire a part time employee without benefits to assist Kriebel. The employee will begin on Monday.
- In late August Kriebel announced that Corbin had the opportunity to host the national college championship for Kayak Bass Fishing, but it was going to cost $10,000 for media and Corbin Tourism would need to spend $1,600 for the tournament.
Kriebel has secured the $10,000 with a sponsor out of Knoxville and board approved the other $1,600.
The event is set for October 21, 2021 at Laurel Lake.
Kriebel said what made that particular tournament so appealing was the need for 340 rooms for four nights as well as exposure to the lake.
