CORBIN — Dig out your bathing suits and sunscreen, the Geeta Patel Splash Pad in downtown Corbin is officially open for the season.
The splash pad, which first opened in late summer of 2020, officially opened to the public for its third season on Monday morning. The past two years, the splash pad has been operating at only 50 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic but this year, the splash pad will be wide open with no restrictions in place.
The splash pad is an enclosed area off Main Street in downtown Corbin and offers several themed water features for children to cool off in to beat the heat, paying homage to several of Corbin’s attractions including railroad signs for the L&N Depot and water buckets resembling KFC’s buckets of chicken. The splash pad also includes canopies that help provide ample shade over the benches located throughout the facility for parents to enjoy while they keep an eye on their children while they play. There are also restroom and changing facilities for use at the splash pad, as well.
The Geeta Patel Splash Pad is located across from Corbin City Hall on Main Street in downtown Corbin and is free to the public. It is open daily with operating hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parents must accompany children 12 and under and it is asked that no birthday parties be held at the facility as it is for public use only.
