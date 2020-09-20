CORBIN - Despite a slight drop in the temperature, the Geeta Patel Splash Pad has seen a number of visitors during its first week of being open.
“My granddaughter loves it,” said Bessie Wood of Corbin who was at the splash pad Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been to the ones in London. This one is just as good as those.”
Sandra Taylor and Steven Brownlee of London brought their children to Corbin for a dentist apportionment and decided to let their kids play in the splash pad afterward.
“They wanted to come and try this one out,” said Taylor. “It’s pretty nice. I like that it actually has bathrooms and not porta potties like Mill Street in London has.”
Brownlee said he enjoyed the fact that the Geeta Patel Splash Pad provided canopy coverings to help block out the sun for those sitting and keeping an eye on their children while they play.
Wood also mentioned that she enjoyed how enclosed the splash pad was and that her granddaughter enjoyed the fountains that pop up intermittently.
When asked what his favorite part of the splash pad was, Lucas, age 3, said, “the choo-choo train.”
The splash pad is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, or 22 people, and on a wristband system to ensure that everyone gets a chance to play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.