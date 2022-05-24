Special Education Director Johnson recognized for outstanding service

WILLIAMSBURG — Before the official start of the Whitley County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Superintendent John Siler had a special award to give to the head of the special education department. The award was for exemplary support of IEP students and responsible management of Medicaid claims.
Dr. Ralph Johnson is the special education director. He supervises the medical staff at the school as well as Medicaid reimbursements. One of his duties includes supervising mental health as well as providing occupational therapy for the children of Whitley County.
During the pandemic, Johnson kept speech therapy going. And even though the schools were closed, he made sure parents could bring their kids to occupational therapy to receive treatment. Siler wanted to recognize the exceptional work Johnson did.
“We have participated in the Federal Medicaid Reimbursement program for over 20 years,” Johnson said.
During the pandemic, it was important to Johnson that children continued to get the highest quality of service during the COVID period. The award is a recognition of their successes in that outcome. He has continued to work hard to make sure kids get the special education care they need.
“I am honored and humbled to accept this recognition and to be able to lead such a team of successful practitioners who represent the individuals most deserving of this recognition,” Johnson said proudly.
