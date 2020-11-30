<span>Whitley County reports 16th COVID-19 related death</span>

TRI-COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported its 16th death from COVID-19 on Monday.
The health department also reported 45 new cases on Monday, three on Sunday, seven on Saturday and 37 on Friday, bringing the county's case total to 1,366 with 172 of those active. Five are hospitalized.
The Whitley County Health Department posted three advisories on their Facebook page Monday alerting of possible COVID-19 exposures for those who attended church services at two different churches or those who ordered food from a restaurant in Williamsburg last Sunday.
Those who attended services at Main Street Baptist Church at 908 Main Street in Williamsburg on Nov. 22 at either the 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. service may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who attended services at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 103 Savoy-Clear Creek Road in Williamsburg on Nov. 22 at the 6 p.m. service, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who ordered food at Wendy's at 461 W KY 92 in Williamsburg, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, or between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
The Knox County Health Department also posted Monday evening of possible exposures in the community.
The health department said possible exposures could have happened at the Dollar General in Gray between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29; at the Barbourville Sav-A-Lot between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25; at Lee's Food Mart in Barbourville between 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
It also reported 34 new cases on Monday bringing the county's case total to 1,253 with 189 of those active.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 31 on Sunday, 20 on Saturday and 67 on Friday. Friday's number was expected to be a little higher due to no reporting on Thanksgiving, the health department said in its Monday update.
Four of the new cases are in congregate settings.
Laurel County has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19, 936 cases are still active and 1,557 have recovered. Twenty-nine were hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. The county has had a total of 2,519 cases reported since its first case on March 24.
The Tri-County remains in the red zone with Whitley County at 56.3, Laurel at 40.6 and Knox at 36.2.
During Monday's press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), said the state is expecting to receive approximately 38,000 doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as early as mid-December.
“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.
While the number of doses and allocation plan are subject to change, the Governor said as of today the majority of the state’s initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term care (LTC) facilities; about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals to help inoculate health care workers.
“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”
The state’s immediate goal is reducing COVID-19 deaths. With 66% of the deaths coming from LTC facilities, vaccines could help significantly decrease Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll beginning in January. Also, because LTC residents tend to require the most care, vaccinations in LTC facilities will help reduce COVID-19’s burden on Kentucky’s health care system.
This week, the state is participating in an end-to-end exercise with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pfizer and McKesson to test one shipment of an empty thermal shipping container and a mock ancillary kit to one clinic site, the University of Kentucky Medical Center. This test run will help the state prepare for the initial vaccine distribution to LTC and health care facilities; the initial distribution will, in turn, prepare the commonwealth for even larger, more complex distributions in the months ahead.
“There is an extensive process in play here. First of all, these companies had to build these vaccines, they had to do the research, they had to demonstrate that they were safe,” said Dr. Stack. “Concurrently, we’ve had to consider how we will use these vaccines when very small quantities are available at the beginning, but there are many, many people who need the vaccine. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is going to have an emergency meeting tomorrow to further refine their recommendations.
“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet. If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need.”
Kentuckians can visit the KYCOVID-19 website for more information on the vaccines, including the state’s draft plan and FAQs. A public service communication campaign is also expected to launch in December.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 2,124
New deaths: 12
Positivity rate: 9.42%
Total deaths: 1,908
Currently hospitalized: 1,741
Currently in ICU: 421
Currently on ventilator: 229
The Governor said this is the second highest Monday COVID-19 case report.
Top counties with the most positive cases on Monday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess and Warren.
Those reported lost to the virus on Monday include two women, ages 74 and 86, from Caldwell County; a 50-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 90-year-old man from Fayette County; a 68-year-old man from Grayson County; a 56-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old man from Marshall County; a 75-year-old woman and two men, ages 67 and 75, from McCracken County; an 87-year-old woman from McLean County; and an 84-year-old man from Webster County.
Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said if you traveled or met with people outside of your household for Thanksgiving, you should “assume that you were exposed [to COVID-19] and you became infected and you really need to get tested in the next week.”
Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund
Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the $40 million Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund. The application opened today at 12 p.m. EST.
More than 2,000 applications have been submitted, requesting nearly $19 million in aid.
“Our team of application processors is working diligently on each claim. They have been training and preparing for weeks to make sure we can help as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Beshear.
The fund has been designed to provide one-time grant awards of up to $10,000 per restaurant or bar, with a maximum of $20,000 to a business entity that operates multiple restaurants and bars. These grants are to be used as a reimbursement for business expenses incurred between March 6 and Dec. 31, 2020.
Reimbursable expenses include items like: rent, employee salaries, health insurance costs, inventory and personal protective equipment. To check eligibility, or to apply, visit teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.
