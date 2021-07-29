Members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce took a trip to Red Mile in Lexington on Sunday. Because the track construction in Corbin was delayed, the Racing Commission has elected to run the 2021 Corbin races at the Red Mile, commemorating the new upcoming facilities in Knox and Whitley Counties this year. The Red Mile features harness racing, as will the Corbin facility.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you