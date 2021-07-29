Members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce took a trip to Red Mile in Lexington on Sunday. Because the track construction in Corbin was delayed, the Racing Commission has elected to run the 2021 Corbin races at the Red Mile, commemorating the new upcoming facilities in Knox and Whitley Counties this year. The Red Mile features harness racing, as will the Corbin facility.
Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce visits Red Mile
Irene Walters Fidler, 89, died July 21, 2021. She was born in Rockholds, KY, daughter of William and Nannie Longworth Walters. For more info, visit ferncreekfuneralhome.com
Walter Thomas West, age 83 of Gray, KY was born in Knox County on May 26, 1938 to the late Lee and Eva Ogan West and departed this life on July 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of the Freedom Point Church. He enjoyed work…
