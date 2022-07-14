The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland off Exit 11 in Williamsburg is about a month away from opening.
The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted Henry Graffeo, Vice President and General Manager for both the Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland and Cumberland Run Racetrack, at July's luncheon for an update on the facilities.
Originally from New Orleans, Graffeo started his career in gaming and entertainment as an account clerk at River City Casino. From there, he worked his way up at facilities in Connecticut, New York, Indiana, and Ohio before arriving in Kentucky as the Vice President of Finance at Kentucky Downs and now the local facilities.
"I have over 30 years of gaming and entertainment experience," Graffeo noted, "several of those years [involved] expansions of new businesses, helping make unsuccessful businesses successful, and building new operations from scratch just like we're going to do in Williamsburg and Corbin."
With a total of four projects completed or underway in Kentucky, Graffeo said they will ultimately offer a total of 120,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space, approximately 2,000 gaming positions and a hotel at Kentucky Downs.
"As you can see, we support our local community with jobs and partnering with that community," he continued.
While COVID presented its challenges with crew and supply chain issues, inflation is now impacting the projects.
"Despite the hardships that the past few years have given all of us, we at the Mint Gaming Hall overcame these because of teamwork of seeing the vision all the way through," Graffeo said. "We hope that this community feels comfortable and trust that the Mint Gaming Hall team will be part of your team for success. Your success is our success."
Graffeo proceeded to show the audience several slides detailing the facility's layout and features. The new 35,000 square foot building in Williamsburg, for which ground was broken last October, is expected to employ over 160 team members with 450 gaming positions as well as a stage for live entertainment.
Of the Corbin facility, Graffeo couldn't offer a detailed update because construction of the track is still underway and the building is still in the planning phase. However, he did note that more than a million cubic feet has been moved for the project — turning hills and valleys into "flat track."
"Our first meet in Corbin will be in 2023," Graffeo said.
The GM closed by thanking government officials with the cities of Williamsburg and Corbin, tourism officials, and the fiscal courts for Whitley and Knox counties. He then took questions from the audience. Members asked about family access, employee training, job fairs, parking, potential expansion and community support.
Graffeo noted that the facilities will hire people and purchase supplies locally as much as possible. "We're always looking for partnerships," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.