CUMBERLAND – The numbers don’t lie! Southeast’s Academic Advantage Program has made an impact for our students, far exceeding its benchmarks for 2022.
According to the Annual Report released this month, the program served 140 participants. Persistence reached 86%, well above the grant objective of 60%. While the target for graduation objective is 40%, participants graduated at a rate of 77%. The transfer objective is 12%, and participants reached 34%. The objective for participants in good standing was 70%, and the Academic Advantage program participants reached an amazing 99%.
“Our charge is to help our participants graduate, transfer to a four-year university, and experience cultural enrichment opportunities along the way,” said Dr. Deborah Hodge, who has directed the program for six years. “I was once a participant of Academic Advantage, and now, as director, I have come full circle. Both of my staff members are also graduates of the program.”
According to Dr. Rebecca Johnson, vice president of student affairs, “Our Academic Advantage staff at Southeast do an outstanding job, primarily because they have been there themselves. They have overcome many of the obstacles our adult students face, and they have all earned degrees beyond their bachelor’s. I consider them to be among the many success stories in the TRIO programs.”
The Academic Advantage Program is part of the TRIO Student Support Services funded by the U.S. Department of Education. Its purpose is to support first-generation college students, those with disabilities, or students whose level of income presents significant barriers to their education. For more information about the Academic Advantage Program at Southeast, contact Dr. Deborah Hodge at 606-589-3063 or deborah.hodge@kctcs.edu.
