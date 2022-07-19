SOUTH LAUREL — An isolated area in Lily was the scene of a tragic fatality early Thursday morning.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were called to the scene at the railroad tracks off Robinson Creek Road around 2:08 a.m. Thursday. Their report states that the victim was struck by a southbound train belonging to CSX Railroad.
According to the Laurel County Deputy Coroner Tyler Baker, the Coroner’s Office was notified of a situation involving a train vs. a pedestrian around 2:31 a.m. Baker said he responded to the scene and pronounced the 15-year-old male deceased. That male is listed as a 16-year-old on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The Sheriff’s Office is the investigating law enforcement agency in the death investigation.
The incident occurred on the CSX railroad tracks at the intersection of Water Plant Road and Robinson Creek Road in the Lily community, Baker said. That location is approximately 7 miles south of London, according to the Sheriff’s post.
The victim was a student in the Laurel County School District.
On Friday, the school district made a post regarding the death of the student, saying in part:
“The Laurel County School family mourns this tragic loss.… Members of the Crisis Response Team are meeting with students and will be available to students in the weeks ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.