"It's almost come full circle."
Chris Girdler was there in 2008, when Air Azul was officially welcomed to the sparkling new Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to provide commercial air travel in and out of Somerset. As a field representative for Congressman Hal Rogers — one of the key movers and shakers behind Somerset landing the air service — Girdler had a front row seat to what appeared at the time to be the start of something special.
That excitement would soon come back down to earth. After much hurrah and fanfare surrounding the announcement that Air Azul would be flying back and forth to Nashville from Somerset, that company split from a partnership with Locair, which proceeded to take over operations locally. Deciding where to fly for this market was a trial-and-error process. Locair tried Nashville and Cincinnati without much luck, leaving only flights to and from Baltimore and Washington D.C.
In February of 2010, Locair made its last flight out of Somerset. The $1 million federal grant that made Locair's presence here possible was set to expire that March; the contract was not renewed. Efforts were made over the years to get the grant money necessary to launch another regular air service provider for the beautiful facility on Kit Cowan Road, but all failed to get off the ground.
But a lot of things have changed in that time. One of the biggest, as far as the area's fortunes go, is the arrival of SPEDA, or the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority. And Girdler is no longer the Congressman's help behind the scenes; he's front and center as SPEDA's president and CEO — now the mover and shaker himself, having come, as he put it "full circle" back to the issue of local air travel with an exciting new development that took place this week.
"Without question, this is night-and-day different (from 2008), as far as what we're anticipating and what we can recruit into this community," said Girdler. "Congressman Rogers worked incredibly hard over the years and has been very diligent to get our airport to this stage. Without his work and commitment to aviation, what we're doing today would not be possible."
There were times in the past when it might have seemed impossible. The previous attempts to draw in a new carrier were met with big-picture challenges like a global recession and high fuel prices. Or as Somerset Mayor Alan Keck put it, "Anything that could go wrong went wrong."
Girdler admits that last time "things didn't work out as everyone had hoped, but some things are different this go-round." Specifically, "now we have community leaders in place who embrace and understand how something of this nature enhances the region's ability to compete for new jobs and grow the tourism economy."
Some of those leaders are in Somerset, London, and Corbin, the mayors of those three neighboring southern Kentucky communities. In partnership with their local airport boards and economic development authorities, the mayors formed a regional alliance and recently signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing to ask federal legislators to transfer London-Corbin Airport’s dormant federal Essential Air Service (EAS) designation to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport and allow it to be reactivated.
"It's been dormant since the '80s, when Piedmont Airlines flew in and out of" the London-Corbin Airport, noted Girdler of the EAS. The noteworthy thing about the EAS is that it's essentially an annual federal subsidy, rather than the one-shot $1 million that funded Air Azul's presence more than a decade ago — though neither Girdler nor Keck like to think of it as a "subsidy" so much as "an investment" in the community and its economic prospects.
"It's something that's been on my mind ever since I started (as mayor)," said Keck, also a SPEDA board member. "Chris and I had several brainstorming sessions on it, and we met with the SPEDA board to see if it was something we should pursue. We decided it was worthy, and went after it with full vigor.
"This is an unprecedented collaboration from a regional perspective," he added, "the gathering and signing of eight local entities — it's historic. We're trying to piggyback off of Congressman Rogers' vision from years ago and maximize the timing in the hope that he and other leaders see the potential."
In addition to the mayors of London and Corbin and the London-Corbin Airport, the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority and Corbin Economic Development Agency were also involved in the MOU signing.
According to SPEDA, the EAS program was established after airline deregulation in 1978 to guarantee small communities served by certified air carriers at that time maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service. The U.S. Department of Transportation provides EAS communities with access to the National Air Transportation System, generally accomplished by subsidizing two round trips a day with 30- to 50-seat aircraft to a large- or medium-hub airport.
Kellie Baker, airport manager, told the Commonwealth Journal that six airports in Kentucky currently receive annual EAS money — Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, Muhammad Ali International in Louisville, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Hebron, and then smaller airports in Owensboro, Paducah, and of course London-Corbin, which is not actively using theirs.
"This is not an overnight process," said Baker. "The FAA has to approve (the request). ... It goes to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and then they will hopefully reassign that designation to Somerset, then they go out and start (trying to find a commercial air provider). ... With an annual subsidy, they have a better chance of keeping an airline and maintaining it."
Baker — who said that she and everyone else at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport are "here willing and ready to work with" any new airlines that might come along, said it could be possibly a year-long process.
Keck sounded even more optimistic. "If we can vet things done at high levels, we can potentially have flights in 2021," he said. "That would be our goal."
What the London-Corbin airport is well-equipped for is industrial use. "It's set up more like an airpark," said Girdler. "That's one thing I wish we were set up for here in Pulaski County but we're not in a position to do so financially, and it would take many years to develop the airport to the phase where London already is. But Somerset has a world-class terminal unlike any outside the Lexington and Louisville areas (in Kentucky). It's been a world-class facility since day one."
Thus the hope is to work in cooperation and utilize the strengths of both airports smartly in the ongoing effort to develop the area economically. Pulaski's neighbors to the east were as glowing in their remarks about the plan as were Pulaski's leaders.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said the multi-county collaboration will strengthen the area’s aviation options.
“Establishing this regional airport will not only provide an option for air travel closer to home but will create jobs and increase tourism,” he said.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, said she is eager to see the impact this transition will have on the region.
“How exciting it is to see how our combined efforts come together on a project that will impact and support economic development in our region,” Thompson said.
Thompson's counterpart, Corbin Economic Development Agency Executive Director Bruce Carpenter, added, "We are pleased to play a role in the endeavor to bring commercial airline service to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport and look forward to continued cooperation within this alliance to further economic development efforts in southern Kentucky,” Carpenter said.
And Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said that she's "happy to see our communities working together for the benefit of the region, recognizing each airport’s unique set of circumstances and how we can collectively maximize their chances for growth and continued success."
One key factor in all of this will be a TSA (Transportation Security Administration) presence. In fact, Girdler stated, "We will not proceed as an organization if we don't have TSA security checkpoints. We will not move forward. That is a key to success here."
The last time Somerset had a commercial air provider, that was not in place, which causes a hassle for those traveling to a connecting airport on their way elsewhere. The previous service used a small plane that has been converted for passenger use. If, say, you stopped in D.C. but were flying on to New York, you'd have to go get your bags upon arriving in Washington and go through a security checkpoint there before making your connecting flight. It was a real inconvenience for those using Somerset's airport.
However, having TSA in Somerset changes that game. "Whether you're going to Atlanta, then L.A., then Hawaii, you won't see your luggage again until you're at your final destination," said Girdler.
While Somerset's terminal hasn't seen commercial travelers since 2010, it hasn't exactly been a ghost town. Baker said it stays busy with private corporate flights, and private aircraft can land 24/7.
"The airport serves all the local businesses here," she said, naming key local companies like Hendrickson, UGN, Kingsford Charcoal, and even chain stores like Hobby Lobby. "They all have private aircraft that fly in and out of here. It's kind of like the interstate to our city or county. These guys don't drive in, it takes too long; they can fly in privately, do their business, and be back home the same day."
But having commercial passenger air travel, bringing the average person to town by plane, stands to not only transform the community's economic prospects for business and industry, but also the lifeblood of Lake Cumberland's shoreline towns — tourism.
"My goal is to find a way to get people to us," said Keck. "We are a tourist destination. The fast we grow, the better our businesses will do."
He added, "(The EAS) is a huge asset. It shows a strong commitment to sell Somerset like we have the last two years, to sell the quality of life. Going to markets that are already coming to Lake Cumberland and showing you can fly here instead of driving eight to 10 hours."
Keck said the target is a "nationally branded and nationally recognize" carrier "that has shown incredible interest in Lake Cumberland and the region." He said they do have someone specific in mind "and a couple of back-ups."
Girdler confirmed that there have already been “very productive conversations with major airline carriers” that make them optimistic about bringing the right fit to southern Kentucky.
"I can't thank enough the folks from London and Corbin for joining us," said Girdler. "We can accomplish so much more together than going it alone. When we work together rather than against each other it benefits everyone."
It's a long journey, to be sure, and the new strategy is only barely off the ground. But the "robust initiative" that's in place gives Somerset and the whole southern Kentucky region a chance to soar higher than ever before, according to Girdler.
"We have checked off all the boxes. We have done everything we can to give ourselves the best shot possible," said Girdler. "If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, but as with any success, you've got to try."
