Somerset Community College announces Math & Science Scholar Excellence Scholarship

SOMERSET – Somerset Community College (SCC) is launching a Math and Science Scholar Excellence Scholarship (MSSE) for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in math, biology, chemistry, physics or engineering. This STEM scholarship is made available from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
The program will award up to $5,000 each per academic year to ten SCC students in 2021. The project overall will support $420,000 for scholarships for three student cohorts. The project expects to support ten students per cohort, for a minimum total of thirty high achieving students.
“We’re pleased to support students with the help of the National Science Foundation for scholarships to help prepare the next generation of innovators, creators and leaders in our state in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). These dedicated students will help to ensure that our collective future is bright.” stated Elaine Kohrman, director of grants at SCC.
Additionally, all project scholars who transfer to a university in a STEM discipline will receive a one-time transfer scholarship of $4,000.
The goal of these educational investments is to encourage students to consider a rewarding career in the Math, Science or Engineering industry. The application is open now and the application deadline is March 1. Students must have a FAFSA application completed.
Visit the SCC Scholarship page at https://somerset.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/scholarships.aspx to learn more about eligibility requirements and to apply or contact the SCC scholarship office at 606-451-6644 or email sccscholarships@kctcs.edu.
For more information on what SCC offers students in these specific programs, visit the website or contact SCC’s Department Chair, April Kilgore at april.kilgore@kctcs.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.