WILLIAMSBURG — Tuesday marked the first day of the new semester for the Williamsburg Independent School District. Principal Marc Taylor said to begin the new school year, the high school had made some adjustments, and that as a result he and other school officials had fielded a lot of questions.
“We’re personalizing the second semester a little more than we did the first,” Taylor said to school board officials during Tuesday’s meeting. “We wanted to improve what we were doing, and we felt like we had a couple of pieces that we felt like could improve on, and so we are putting those in place.”
Taylor said one of his main goals was to have all of Williamsburg’s seniors ready to graduate and to solve any credit lag any of those students may have.
“So we put a credit recovery plan in place for about five seniors, to make sure that they’re going to be on track to graduate by May,” explained Taylor.
Taylor added that the school would begin serving in-person credit recovery to students through the use of personalized plans beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Another goal Taylor hopes to accomplish is to build a personalized plan for all Williamsburg High School students beginning their freshman year in ensuring they graduate on time.
“[We want to build them] a plan in which they can either recover credits if they need to, or if they’re staying on track, they continue to stay on track, plus get exploration into some kind of career pathway,” he said.
Taylor credited Jason Smith, the school’s Student Advocate, in helping students recover the credits needed to graduate. Taylor said Smith has also helped in clearing up communication with students who continue to learn from home.
“He’s done a tremendous job,” Taylor said on Smith, adding Williamsburg ended up having far fewer students needing credit recovery than original thought back in October. “I think we’re in a much better place as far as that’s concerned,” Taylor added.
Taylor said Williamsburg had also created schedules for K-8 students that allows the school district to have what it is calling “a single day hybrid,” once the area’s incident rate improves.
“[W]e can get student here for a normal day one day a week, and then evolve that into a two day hybrid,” said Taylor. “Those schedules have been built, and those schedules will be published to families so that people know their time.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the use of emergency days due to COVID-19 by Williamsburg staff.
“As you know, the federal days ended on the 31 of December,” Melton said when asking for the board’s approval. The new emergency days will be set up in a similar fashion to the federally provided days, Melton said.
Melton also updated the board on staff vaccinations saying he had recently been in contact with Charles Lovell, CEO of Barbourville ARH.
According to Melton, Barbourville ARH will administer the first dose of Moderna’s vaccine to Williamsburg’s staff within in the next week or so. Melton noted that approximately 65 percent of Williamsburg’s staff had agreed to receiving the vaccine.
In other school news:
-The board approved the audit of the annual financial report for the school year ending June 2020.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Hall said the district ended the year with an ending fund balance of 3.66, and noted that figure was the best the school district had seen in a “really long time.”
-The board approved the 2020-2021 draft budget.
