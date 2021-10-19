CORBIN—The 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit wrapped up in Corbin last week, bringing with it a record number of attendees and the promise of a better future for Appalachians.
“It’s the premier event of Appalachia,” said Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director Maggy Monhollen. “It was an opportunity for people in Appalachia to come together at the table to continue the dialogue about what we can do to better the lives of people in Appalachia.”
SOAR was formed in late 2013 by U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear as a result of the downturn of the economy in Eastern Kentucky. Since its inception, the SOAR summit has been held in Pikeville until last week.
The two-day event featured an exhibit space, speakers and panel discussions at the Corbin Arena, as well as several breakout sessions at the Corbin Center and a reception in downtown Corbin. Gov. Andy Beshear and Rogers both attended and made special remarks during the event, with the event’s keynote speaker being Jerry Linenger, a retired U.S. Navy flight surgeon, NASA astronaut and epidemiologist.
Monhollen deemed the 2021 SOAR Summit a huge success, making an economic impact on Corbin and the surrounding area, as she said every hotel from Exit 25 to Exit 41 was booked for the event. Restaurants and other businesses also felt the impact.
“With the reception, all our restaurants downtown were full but we also used all local restaurants for catering of the actual summit itself,” Monhollen said. “We had six local restaurants to cater the event and then the night of the reception, I asked for our entertainment businesses like Tomahawks and the Pinball Museum, as well as Alley Stuff to be open.”
“Overall, we’re probably going to see a significant impact in the end,” she added.
With leaders from a wide variety of industries in attendance, the summit helped to bring attention to Corbin’s many attractions.
“People didn’t realize all that Corbin has to offer,” Monhollen said. “It positions us, in the future, to be able to continue to host the conference and convention industry that we may be able to recruit. It allowed us to show off the Arena, it allowed us to show off the Corbin Center and the city. I think that it definitely gives us a leg up on recruitment.
“I think we exposed ourselves in a very positive way to kind of make people think about not only from business end with conferences and conventions but also maybe a great place to bring your family for vacation, a long weekend. I think it made people interested in spending more time in the city and exploring what the region has to offer.”
Monhollen said putting on this event was a city-wide effort and the tourism commission is thankful for all those who played a part in helping make it successful.
“We were honored and humbled to have the opportunity to host the event and we look forward to RFP (request for proposal) coming out for 2022,” Monhollen said.
