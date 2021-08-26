SOAR Summit schedule released for Corbin event

CORBIN—The agenda has been set for the 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit that is coming to the City of Corbin later this year.
In June, it was announced that Corbin would be the host of the 2021 SOAR Summit, which is coming to the Corbin Arena October 13-14. SOAR released a preliminary agenda for this year’s Summit on Wednesday. According to its website, SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky.
The 2021 SOAR Summit, presented by Appalachian Wireless and the Appalachian Regional Commission, will feature four breakout sessions and two panel discussions addressing opportunities that are rewriting Appalachia Kentucky’s story.
The two panel discussions will be on “The role of Post-Secondary Education in preparing our future workforce for the digital and remote economy” and “Broadband and The Last Mile.”
The post-secondary education panel will kick off Day 1 of the SOAR Summit programming on October 13.
The second panel discussion on broadband and the last-mile will be held during the main plenary session on October 14. The discussion will be moderated by KET’s Renee Shaw and participants are being finalized and announced in the coming weeks.
The Summit will also feature interactive and engaging breakout sessions on the afternoon of October 13. These sessions will be held at the Corbin Arena and at The Corbin Center. Shuttles will run continuously from both sites during these sessions and parking will also be available at The Corbin Center.
The Breakout Sessions will include:
-7 Simple Secrets to Grant/Project Funding
-Downtown Revitalization and Incentives
-Remote Work and Digital Entrepreneurship
-Addressing the Nursing Shortage in Appalachia Kentucky
Panelists for each session are being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.
The SOAR Summit Reception will be held in downtown Corbin on the evening of October 13. The event will feature a taste of Corbin’s thriving food scene and entertainment. The event will close a portion of downtown for guests and shuttles will run continuously from the Corbin Arena for all those who attend. A ticket is required.
The Summit will also hear special remarks from:
-Congressman Hal Rogers, SOAR Co-Principal Officer
-Governor Andy Beshear, SOAR Co-Principal Officer
-Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission
-Dr. Jerry Linenger, an astronaut, epidemiologist, and hero, is the keynote speaker for the SOAR Summit.
The Summit will feature the largest Exhibit Hall in the event’s history with well over 100 exhibits and an outdoor space (weather permitting).
On October 12, the Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition will be held at 2nd and Main in downtown Corbin. The winner will receive a $7,000 grand prize and will make their pitch during the Summit’s plenary session on October 14. Applications are open through September 10 and the event is free and open to the public.
Registration for the 2021 SOAR Summit is open now. Use the promo code “EARLYBIRD” to save $20 on both days events. To register for this year’s event and view a full schedule, visit SOAR’s website at www.soar-ky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.