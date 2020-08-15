Smith wins title of 2020 National American Miss Kentucky

Emma Elizabeth Smith, daughter of JT Smith and Tanya Ballard, has earned the prestigious title of the 2020 National American Miss Kentucky at the state pageant held July 24-26.
She will be attending the National Pageant to be held in Orlando, Florida at Disney World during Thanksgiving week, representing Kentucky, where she will have the opportunity to win her share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes.
Smith dances at Gail Frederick's School of Dance, as well as on Corbin High School's dance team. She enjoys painting and works at Cracker Barrel as a server. She enjoys working at her own business and helping others.
Her sponsors for the pageant were Smith Properties or Corbin, Ky. LLC and OutbackCraftShack.com.
The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America's greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants awards $1.5 million dollars in cash, scholarsihps and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. National American Miss has added the ultimate door prize to Nationals 2020. Each girl that qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a new 2020 Ford Mustang Convertible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.