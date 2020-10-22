CORBIN — Following the recent retirement of the Corbin Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Aric Young, the Corbin City Commission promoted James Smith from Captain to Battalion Chief during its meeting Monday evening.
Smith’s promotion came at the recommendation of Chief Barry McDonald. Smith will replace, as he will replace Young who served the city for 23 years.
The city also approved the hiring of Richie Wynn and Isaac Napier as full-time firefighters. Both Wynn and Napier served as part-time Corbin firefighters for a year and half before their promotion.
The commission also approved a motion that would see city employees receive a cost of living adjustment check which come as a result of the city receiving $93,000 in savings from its employees’ health benefits.
“This is even after we took a reduction in rate last year because our employees saved a $187,000 the year before,” explained Corbin City Clerk Roberta Webb. “So it dropped our rate on health insurance this last year, and then after we dropped our rate, in addition to that, we still got $93,000 back.”
“A lot of our employees went out of the way during this COVID working, especially those working in public works. I think they deserve this,” said City Manager Marlon Sams.
Each full-time employee will receive a $700 check, while each part-time employee will receive a $350 check.
“We couldn’t give raises and I understand that, but I think this would kind of reward them, especially before Thanksgiving comes up,” Sams said. “That’s usually when we give it to them because of the Christmas season.”
Sams also mentioned that he and Corbin Building Inspector/ Code Enforcement Officer Allen Benfield had been approached by the Department of Housing and Building Instruction. Sams said the city hired Benfield without any certification, but noted that he was working on obtaining those certifications.
As a result, Sams recommended entering in an agreement with building inspector Wesley Finley on a month-to-month basis for $1,700 a month until Benfield earned his certification. Benfield is also under contract with Knox and Whitley Counties.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles asked whether the city could enter into a contract with Finley that would see it only pay him for jobs completed.
“What if you go a whole month and you collect next to nothing,” Knuckles questioned. “It seems like a waste.”
“You could have one, you could have 20,” replied Sams. “Either way, we can’t issue anything and we’re losing building permit fees by not doing this.” Sams later added, “I’ve asked him several times to do different ways and he’s very firm on this offer.”
In the end, Knuckles motioned that the city enter into contract with Finley for one month and reassess the situation then.
In other city commission business:
- Mayor Suzie Razmus dubbed Lake Johnson a Corbin Colonel. Johnson recently won a national slalom skiing competition.
- The commission heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s budget for the previous fiscal year.
- The commission accepted the resignation of dispatcher Brooklyn McElfresh.
- The commission approved a request from Stephanie Fuson for a refund for a gym membership at the Corbin Recreation Center in the amount of $220.
- The commission approved a tax refund request for a 2019 tax bill in the amount of $125.37 by Elvin Chappell. He is eligible for homestead exemption.
- The commission accepted the resignation of John Woolley from the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, and approved Mayor Razmus’ recommendation of Rebecca Myers to replace him.
- The commission approved a motion to demolish two homes located at 170 King Street and 316 8th Street, and approved paying Lonnie Williams & Son Excavating $9,000 to perform the demolition.
