WILLIAMSBURG — The technology department at Williamsburg Independent Schools was recognized and honored with a Kentucky Department of Education award during the school district’s board of education meeting on Tuesday evening.
The Stilwell Award honors those outstanding partners who have helped KDE fulfill their mission to the students and citizens of the commonwealth, according to the KDE website.
The KDE presents the award on an annual basis. The notation on the award reads, “For personal dedication and outstanding service in education technology for the teachers and children of the commonwealth.”
This year a special version of the award was given to honor the technology staff for K-12 schools to honor their work during the core of the COVID pandemic.
Parker Smith and Donna Douglas were recognized from Williamsburg City School to receive the award from Superintendent Tim Melton. Smith was the only one present at the meeting on Tuesday.
“District CIO, DTC, digital learning coach, library media specialist, technicians/network admin, virtual/remote learning leader, data systems staff, STLP coach/mentor and OET staff member that played a crucial role during that timeframe when education technology was counted on more than any other time in KY K-12 history received this award as a simple but heartfelt way to say, ‘Thanks for what was accomplished and sacrificed over those 24 months’,” the KDE said on its website.
In other business during Tuesday’s Williamsburg Independent School’s board of education meeting:
Principal Marc Taylor said the state assessment data had been received and the staff was using the data to make strong instructional plans going forward.
He said the staff was working on a more strategic plan to close the gaps with academic growth and academic success.
