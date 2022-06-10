CORBIN — Officials at Webbed Sphere Inc. were alerted to a small fire at the company’s facility that triggered the alarm and sprinkler systems about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“Webbed Sphere really appreciates the first responders who arrived so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Jon Huston, founder of Webbed Sphere. “Their professionalism and dedication are second to none.”
Members of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department were alerted to the blaze by the building’s alarm system. They were assisted in their response by the Corbin Fire Department.
The fire started in an area of the building leased by a tenant of Webbed Sphere. It was contained quickly by the building’s fire suppression system. There was no structural damage and the fire only impacted a small, 20’x20’ area consisting of a workstation and some shelving.
“It was just a lot of smoke from all the products that caught fire,” said John Ward, CEO of Webbed Sphere. “The safety of our employees is the top priority. They did report for work normally (Tuesday), but were reassigned to areas not impacted by the smoke.”
The company expected a full return to normal operations Wednesday.
