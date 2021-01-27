CORBIN -- As a small business owner herself, Sarah Loy knows the importance of shopping small which is why she is hosting a small business vendors event next month.
"In 2020, I did several vendor events myself showcasing my business, Teething Tots Co., and this was a huge hit for not only my sales but also being able to get my name out," she said. "I decided to host an event myself in order to allow other small businesses to do the same."
On February 6, small businesses from throughout the Tri-County will come together for the "You Are Loved" small business vendors event.
Loy said there will be a huge lineup of local vendors at the event, as well as some vendors traveling into town from other states.
"There will be shops attending from primarily the Tri-County area but as well as Wisconsin, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states," she said.
These vendors will be selling a wide range of items such as clothing, baked goods, home décor, handmade handles, jewelry and much more.
"On this day, you can expect to shop with smiling faces--under the masks--and spend time with your family while supporting other families," Loy said.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Loy said that all vendors will be required to disinfect their spaces before opening and will be practicing social distancing by spreading out throughout the Corbin Civic Center. Face coverings are also suggested to be worn during the event, as well.
Loy will be accepting vendors until January 28 with the price of a booth being $50 each. Loy said she is currently searching for some food truck vendors to attend the event, as well.
Loy hopes the "You Are Loved" small business vendors event will encourage community members to come out and shop local.
"As a small business owner, shopping small means the world to me," Loy said. "You aren't purchasing a billionaire's third vacation home. You are paying for somebody's groceries, lunch money, birthday gifts, etc. You are supporting a family!"
The "You Are Loved" small business vendors event will be held at the Corbin Civic Center located at 128 Civic Center Drive in Corbin on Saturday, February 6 with doors opening at 10 a.m. Admission into the event is completely free and will run until 8 p.m.
For more information about renting a booth for the event, contact Loy at sarahskyetowe@yahoo.com.
