WILLIAMSBURG -- Williamsburg residents will see a slight increase in their personal property taxes next year, as the Williamsburg City Council approved both it and the real property tax rates during a special called meeting Monday evening.
Last year, Williamsburg's tangible personal property tax was 41.35 cents per $100 valuation, this year the tax was raised to 43.99 cents per $100 per valuation.
"Tangible did go up some, the assessments for tangibles were down," explained Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.
The assessments for tangible property Harrison mentioned last year totaled $29,342,259. This year's assessments totaled $28,843,495, a difference of $498,764.
If a Williamsburg resident had $60,000 worth of tangible property last year, they would have paid $248.16. The increase in tax would see that same person now pay $263.94.
Williamsburg's real property rate saw a slight decrease from last year's mark. Last year the real property tax was 34.2 cents per $100 valuation, this year's rate is 34.1 cents.
City property taxes unpaid by Jan. 1, 2021 shall be assessed a penalty of 10 percent, as well as interest at the rate of 6 percent until paid.
The City Council met on Thursday of last week to hear the first reading of the proposed tax rates and approved the second reading of the rates held during Monday evening's special-called meeting.
However, on Thursday, the council did approve a lease agreement with an option to buy between the city and property owner Ray Sutton.
The property is across the street from Williamsburg City Hall and next to Canada Brothers Auto Parts. The city first took interest in property to provide the city with extra storage space.
"This is going to help us quite a bit. Just look at the back of the room," Harrison said motioning towards stacks of boxes lining the wall. "We've probably got four times this over at Tourism."
"It's a miracle the ceiling hasn't fallen," said Nannie Hays, Williamsburg's Main Street Manager, on the amount of storage being kept in the attic of the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.
Harrison said that future plans for the property could include housing the city's ambulance service.
"They've got that in Corbin. It's got beds for them, showers, it's got this and it's got that where they can spend some time," said Harrison. "[Chief] Kelly [Harrison] and I have been talking about it for 10 years off and on about how we could get a designated ambulance for the city of Williamsburg. This might be one of those options down the road where we could take part of it."
The council also briefly discussed the city's Halloween plans for this year Thursday evening.
"The Governor is supposed to be making some kind of announcement about guidelines, and so we're kind of waiting on it," announced Harrison.
Harrison said that one Williamsburg resident had suggested they city do Halloween in a drive-thru style, where families of trick-or-treaters would stay in their vehicles and receive candy through their car windows.
"Could you imagine the line of cars that would be stopping on Main Street," said Harrison. "Part of the fun on Halloween to me is showing off your outfit. So if you're stuck in a car, now we're making kids be stuck in a car again, and not allowing them to be kids. And then, you're also handling candy given to kids."
While Halloween plans are still uncertain, the city is planning on moving forward with its annual Jeep Jamboree.
Hays said at the last time she checked, she had around 280 Jeeps, or around 400 people, registered for the event so far.
Harrison said he believed the event would draw a crowd even larger than that as other locations had canceled their jamborees.
"Land of the Lakes cancelled and if they had already applied to Land of the Lakes, they can automatically come to the Gateway of the Cumberlands," noted Hays.
Hays also assured the council that she and other event organizers had a plan in place to keep event participants safe and socially distant from one another. However, that would mean that some changes to the event's normal proceedings would be made.
"It's going to look a look a lot different, there's no banquet on Saturday night," she said. "They're actually going to do registration and inspection over there (the waterpark) this year, and then only have to come to Tourism to sign for their trails."
Williamsburg's The Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree has grown into the largest Jeep Jamboree event out of 36 across the country over the last couple of years. For more information on the jamboree and to register for the event, visit https://jeepjamboreeusa.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.