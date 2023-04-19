MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide operations will take place on KY 11N at mile point 10.90 (eastbound and westbound lanes) in Knox County beginning Thursday, April 20, and lasting until Friday, April 21 at 5 p.m.
The roadway will be reduced to one 10-foot lane with temporary traffic signals. Work hours will be Thursday through Friday beginning at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
