CORBIN — The following Corbin High School Junior Students were selected for the Governor's Scholar Program: Hannah Jones, Cierra Ledford, Allie Pennington, Lauren Shackleford, Rebecca Stewart and Camden Harris.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a 5-week summer residential program held on select college campuses across the state. The program strives to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.
The selection process for GSP is highly competitive. The application process required the junior students to submit an academic profile, grade point average, and at least one standardized test score. The students also provided a list of extra curricular and community service activities, two recommendations, and completed a written essay portion. The students first applied at the district level before advancing to the state level. The number of applicants each district may submit to the state is based on the enrollment of the junior class. The state receives more than 2,000 applications each year, with approximately 1,000 students selected to attend the prestigious program.
The GSP summer curriculum includes general studies, respectful discussion and debate, and a focus area of study chosen by each student. The program also consists of several speakers, field trips, and special events. Students are able to attend the summer program free of charge.
The majority of state colleges and universities offer Governor’s Scholars substantial college scholarships for participation in the program.
