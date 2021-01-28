Lily native Silas House was honored on Tuesday as he was presented with the 2020 Artist Award from Governor Andy Beshear as a part of the annual Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
The annual Governor’s Awards in the Arts is one of the most prestigious honors in the state as it celebrates those individuals, businesses and organizations that make significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Recipients of the award exemplify a diversity of accomplishments in all areas of the arts, as well as the irreplaceable value of those contributions to the state’s communities, educational environment and economy, according to a press release.
This year, the awards ceremony was held virtually for the first time ever with a pre-recorded video that was released on Tuesday as honorees accepted their awards.
“I am so honored to accept the Artist Award this year,” House said in the video. “Almost 24 years ago, the Kentucky Arts Council gave me my first fellowship in writing and that really validated me as a writer and I don’t know that I would have ever published a novel if it hadn’t been for that, so I’m so thankful for everybody that has ever been involved with the Kentucky Arts Council over the years.
“I also want to thank Governor Andy Beshear. I’m especially honored to accept this from this administration because Governor Beshear has been so inclusive and he truly represents all Kentuckians and I cannot tell him how much I want to thank him for that. Representation matters and he makes us feel seen, so thank you. I also want to thank all the librarians, teachers, readers, everybody out there who’s a literary citizen and cares about books. We need literature and the arts more than ever, so thanks to all of you.”
House, a 1989 graduate of Laurel County High School, is a multi award-winning, “New York Times” best-selling novelist. He is also the National Endowment for the Humanities Chair of Appalachian Studies at Berea College and serves on the faculty of the Spalding University School of Creative Writing.
His honors include the Nautilus Award, an E.B. White Honor Book Award, the Appalachian Book of the Year, the Storylines Prize from the New York Public Library/NAV Foundation, the Intellectual Freedom Award from the National Council of Teachers of English and many other accolades, including winning the Kentucky Novel of the Year twice.
In 2016, House was invited to read at the Library of Congress. His 2018 novel “Southernmost” won the Weatherford Award for Fiction, the Judy Gaines Young Award, was long-listed for the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, was short-listed for the Willie Morris Award and appeared on several Best of 2018 lists. House’s writing has appeared in publications such as “Time,” “The Atlantic,” “The New York Times,” “Newsday,” “Garden and Gun,” and many others.
He was also one of the main subjects and an executive producer of the award-winning film “Hillbilly.”
House said he takes great pride in his work and being able to share the place he calls home with so many others.
“In my work I strive to show Kentucky not as a perfect or terrible place but as a complex place,” he said in a press release. “Complexity is the opposite of stereotype and far too much media shows Kentuckians as caricatures. I want to put Kentuckians on the page who are as complicated as the people I know who live here. I often get asked about why I use so much sense of place in my work and I answer that when you grow up and live in a place as rich in color and cadence, as diverse in topography and ways of being as Kentucky, you can’t help but to want to share that with the reader.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.