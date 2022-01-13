While officials have not yet confirmed what was going in beside the Wendy's off Exit 25 in Corbin, a Starbucks sign was seen going up on Wednesday afternoon where construction has been taking place for some time. Rumors have been circulating over the last year that Starbucks would be locating there. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

