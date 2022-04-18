MANCHESTER, Ky. – Illegally placed items along state-maintained right-of-way areas are subject to being removed.
Political campaigns, residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded no signage is allowed on right-of-way areas other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.
Non-permitted signs can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections Also signage placed along roadways can interfere with our mowing operations.
With May primary races and the traditional yard sale season coming up, anyone wanting to place such signage needs to do so beyond roadway right-of-way limits. It is also illegal to attach signs to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign and will be removed as soon as they are discovered.
Removed items will be stored at the corresponding county maintenance facilities and available for pickup between our normal business hours. Signs will be stored in each county maintenance facility lot for one week.
KYTC District 11 serves Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. With nearly 3,524 miles of roadway to maintain, we greatly appreciate cooperation within each community regarding illegally placed items along right-of-way areas.
