Corbin native and film director Matthew Smitley’s Corbin-inspired short film has gained some national and international recognition.
“The Arbors,” which was filmed in Corbin in mid-September and involved local Corbin children as actors and extras, as well as film crews, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, and Executive Film Producer Debbie Vandermeulen, has had recognition from six independent film festivals so far, including film festivals based in the United States, Canada and Spain.
The story, written and directed by Smitley, takes place on the last bus ride of the school year where Walker, a quiet young teenager with a traumatic past, meets Noah, a troubled and unstable soul. The narrative encompasses unlikely connections through jarring and emotional circumstances.
It was shown in the Corbin Tri-County Cineplex in November.
“My team and I have been sitting with ‘The Arbors’ for almost a year now,” said Smitley. “We started in April of 2021 and didn't film until September of last year. The film and its story are very personal to me, and I hope that extends to its audience.
We all need encouragement, and the past few months have, fortunately, been nothing but that. I greatly appreciate all the support and encouragement from the festivals that have selected us so far, as well as the support from my team, the cast and crew, our Corbin helpers, the city itself, and its wonderful community.”
“The Arbors” has been chosen as an “official selection” from two film festivals including the Montreal Independent Film Festival and the 28th Annual Twin Rivers Media Festival. The short film was also chosen as a finalist in the Vancouver Independent Film Festival (quarter-finalist), the San Francisco Indie Short Festival (semi-finalist), the Madrid Arthouse Film Festival (semi-finalist) and the Palm Springs Shorts (semi-finalist). Smitley and his team are still awaiting festival results.
“We still have many more festival notifications to go over in the next few months,” Smitley said. “And hope to release the film publicly sometime in the fall of this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.