Short film filmed in Corbin to appear at Tri-County Cineplex

CORBIN -- Film director and small-town local, Matthew Smitley, has traced back to his roots with his new Corbin-inspired short film “The Arbors.”
Production for the short film took place in mid-September and involved local Corbin children as actors and extras, film crews, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, and Executive Film Producer Debbie Vandermeulen.
“Working in Corbin was surreal. When I wrote this, I knew in the back of my head that it could only be filmed in Corbin,” said Smitley. “I've been learning to appreciate the Kentucky setting, and towns such as Corbin are beautiful and untapped as filming locations.”
The short film will appear in the Corbin Tri-County Cineplex on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold online and are free to the public.
Smitley and the film’s production crew are not only showing “The Arbors” in local Kentucky theatres but are also planning to submit the film to a variety of festivals including Sundance, Tribeca, and South by Southwest.
The story, written and directed by Smitley, takes place on the last bus ride of the school year where Walker, a quiet young teenager with a traumatic past, meets Noah, a troubled and unstable soul. The narrative encompasses unlikely connections through jarring and emotional circumstances.
"It’s a memory piece without a doubt, but not autobiographical. I remember feeling that pinging sense of loneliness,” explained Smitley, “It all just feels real to me, those characters, feelings, and thoughts. Connections found and eventually lost to the passage of time, and I think it can resonate with everyone.”
Smitley is a director and writer who has captured the attention of both festivals and persons in the film industry. He obtained his degree in media communications at Asbury University and has served as director of photography, executive producer, and as well acting in various films and theatre productions. Smitley has recently won a Kentucky Regional Emmy for his photographical work in Asbury short film, "Hostia". He wishes for his audiences to be encapsulated in a surreal viewing experience and strives to produce “close to life” stories that touch lives.
