WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department has gotten some reports that citizens are receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be with the Whitley County Sheriff's Office and requesting money. The sheriff's office is advising that this is a scam.
"Please do not give these people any money on behalf of us," a press release said. "Immediately hang up and block the number if you suspect criminal activity."
