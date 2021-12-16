Shepherds want to focus on family environment with new restaurant Bree's on Main

CORBIN - When Mark and Michelle Shepherd reopen the doors of their downtown Corbin restaurant things will look a little different.
Once known as Shep’s Place, the restaurant will now sport a new name, Bree’s on Main, which was inspired by the names of their children, Brianna and Brandon. Both said Bree’s would focus on returning to the family-oriented atmosphere Mark wanted to establish when he and his partners first opened Shep’s Place three years ago.
“My opinion was we kind of lost our way,” Mark said on he and his three former partners running Shep’s Place. He said Bree’s on Main would be run by just him and his wife and fellow co-owner, Michelle.
“Sometimes four heads is no good. It doesn’t mean it was right or wrong and I love those guys to death, it was just probably the best thing,” he said on closing Shep’s Place this past summer. “No matter if I had partners or not, it was still at my feet, so I felt like that the best thing to do was just to close it, let me think about everything that went wrong and fix it,” Mark added.
Mark said that when he made the decision to close Shep’s Place, he knew he would eventually reopen its doors. After all, this isn’t the first time he’s decided to temporarily close one of this restaurants and taken the time to reflect on what he could do to improve its overall atmosphere. His other Corbin-based restaurant, Bubby’s BBQ, has garnered national praise and recognition for its quality of food and all-you-can-eat dining experience. That wasn’t always the case, says Mark, who notes that he once had to close the now Corbin staple for almost an entire year.
“Then when I came back the second time, I had my head in a different way,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to step back and just look at what you’ve done wrong. And when I came back with Bubby’s, well you know how big it is now.”
Both Mark and Michelle said they felt as if the vibe of Shep’s Place was turning into more of a party-type of environment. And while the two plan to continue to serve alcohol and feature sporting events, like the NFL’s Sunday Ticket, the couple want the environment of the restaurant to be more family-friendly and inviting to guests of all ages.
“It was beginning to be a little bit more of a party-bar environment,” explained Michelle. “That’s something that we really don’t want to be known as,” she continued, before adding, “It’s not a honky tonk place, because there’s other places that people can go for that. We just want everybody to be comfortable when they come in.”
The inside of the restaurant will remain virtually the same, as Mark said he always thought the interior looked nice. However, with the rebranding, the two have had to incur the costs of new signage, awnings, menus and more.
Speaking of the menu, Michelle said Bree’s on Main would feature several crowd favorites from the Shep’s Place menu. Items like Shep’s coal-fire piazzas, burgers, salads, buffalo wings and more will make an appearance on Bree’s on Main’s menu.
“We added some soups and some steaks this time,” noted Michelle. “And we’ve got a kid’s menu, a dessert menu and also the barbecue menu that we had started a few months before we closed Shep’s, because Mark, he’s the king of barbecue,” she added. “It’s a big variety, definitely a bigger variety than our last menu.”
The couple plan to open Bree’s on Main Sunday, December 26. Current plans call for the restaurant to be open Wednesday-Sunday. Opening on the 26th allows Mark and Michelle a couple of days the following Monday and Tuesday to assess how the opening went and make any necessary changes before the rebranded restaurant’s first full-week of operation. More information on the restaurant’s opening can be found on its Facebook page as it becomes available.
“We’re both very excited to do this. We do really feel like we’re going to put out a great product and that we’re going to be family oriented,” said Mark. “We think it’s going to be a lot better than it was before.”
