Shaylee Taylor awarded Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship  

CORBIN — Shaylee Taylor of Corbin has been awarded a 2021 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health.
Taylor, the daughter of Pamela Taylor and Glenn Taylor, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursuing this fall at the University of the Cumberlands following her graduation from the Corbin School of Innovation.
Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical related field. The students are chosen on a competitive basis of high scholarship, community service and leadership, and promise of future contributions preferably to the nursing profession.
Taylor has future goals of getting her associate's degree in nursing and eventually becoming a nurse practitioner. Taylor expressed that her reason for choosing nursing is because she wants to help others and give back in her community.
Taylor stated, “I am an early graduate of the Corbin School of Innovation. Winning the Grace Health scholarship is a huge blessing to me. Being an early graduate has been challenging especially during COVID. I am so thankful for receiving this honor and assistance toward furthering my education and career in the medical field.”
Grace Health was established in 2008 and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center, the first of its kind in the multi-county area that it serves in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. Along with its primary healthcare clinics, it also provides school based health and preventive dental services. For over 50 years community health centers have played a vital role in America’s healthcare system by providing quality healthcare and services for underserved areas and populations. According to the latest statistics from the Health and Resources Service Administration, the community health center program supports approximately 1,300 community based and patient directed health centers with over 9,000 sites and serves nearly 24 million people.
