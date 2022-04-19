Shaggy, TLC to perform at Corbin Arena this summer

CORBIN — The Corbin Arena announced on Friday that Shaggy and TLC will be hitting the Arena stage in August.
The Shaggy and TLC show is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Shaggy is a Grammy Award-winning Jamaican-American reggae musician, singer, DJ and actor who is best known for hit songs “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” and “Boombastic.”
TLC is an American female R&B group whose original lineup consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chili” Thomas and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. After Lopes died in a car crash in 2002, the trio carried on as a duo.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning group is best known for hits like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Creep.”
Tickets for the show will go on sale next week beginning on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
There will be a presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. The presale password is “ANGEL”, while regular ticket sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020.
